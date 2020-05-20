Overview

Dr. Paul Kuperschmid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kuperschmid works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.