Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (121)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Kupcha works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DOS - North Wilmington
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
  2. 2
    DOS - Limestone
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr Kupcha has been very professional and is a trusted hand if ever going through a surgical procedure in Delaware. He takes the time every appointment to care and listen to questions and concerns, his team of Mike and Gerry are excellent as well, comforting you at a time when you may have a lot of stresses with the unknowns of a new injury.
    About Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922055177
    Education & Certifications

    • Foot and Ankle Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Tripler Army Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kupcha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kupcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupcha works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Kupcha’s profile.

    Dr. Kupcha has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupcha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupcha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

