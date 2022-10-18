Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD
Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
DOS - North Wilmington3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
DOS - Limestone1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr Kupcha has been very professional and is a trusted hand if ever going through a surgical procedure in Delaware. He takes the time every appointment to care and listen to questions and concerns, his team of Mike and Gerry are excellent as well, comforting you at a time when you may have a lot of stresses with the unknowns of a new injury.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922055177
- Foot and Ankle Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Tripler Army Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
