Overview

Dr. Paul Kupcha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kupcha works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.