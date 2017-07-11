Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Dr. Krouse works at
Locations
-
1
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-3650
-
2
Highlands Hospital401 E Murphy Ave, Connellsville, PA 15425 Directions (724) 539-3650
- 3 1201 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krouse?
He is kind, patient, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003879149
Education & Certifications
- Kensington Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Albright College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krouse works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.