Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Dr. Krouse works at Latrobe Family Medicine in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Connellsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Latrobe Area Hospital
    1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-3650
    Highlands Hospital
    401 E Murphy Ave, Connellsville, PA 15425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-3650
    1201 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-3650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2017
    He is kind, patient, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
    Mc Keesport, PA — Jul 11, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Krouse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003879149
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kensington Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Albright College
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
