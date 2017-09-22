Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritikos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD
Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Paul Kritikos MD Facs PC1300 Union Tpke Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 326-2275
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I really like Dr. Kritikos. He is a great doctor. He is very comforting with the way he explains things related to your eyes. Not many doctors you can put your trust into. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Kritikos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kritikos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritikos speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritikos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritikos.
