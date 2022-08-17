Dr. Kreienberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Kreienberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kreienberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kreienberg works at
Locations
The Vascular Group Professional Limited Liability Company391 Myrtle Ave Ste 5, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5640
Albany Med Ent - Hudson67 Prospect Ave Ste 250, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 264-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had several surgeries with Dr. Kreienburg. All were successful and the results were exactly what the Doctor promised. He really seems to care about me and explains what he plans on doing and answers all of my questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Kreienberg, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780674564
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Kreienberg works at
