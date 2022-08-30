Dr. Paul Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Krebs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Krebs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Centerville Family Medicine2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 530, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly efficient office
About Dr. Paul Krebs, MD
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wright State University Family Medicine Residency Program
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Krebs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.
