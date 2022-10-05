Overview

Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Krawitz works at Ophthalmology in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.