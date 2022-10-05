See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.

Dr. Krawitz works at Ophthalmology in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology
    755 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Pinguecula
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I had really bad vision problems before I met with Dr. Krawitz. After meeting with him, I had both of my cataracts removed and replaced with artificial lenses. My vision is the best it's been in more than 50 years. This is all after I also recently had double detached retina surgery that was performed by Dr. Brennan. Could not be happier with the results. Would highly recommend Dr. Krawitz for anyone looking for crisp, clear vision while also giving the colors we see a whole new meaning (I can see purple and blue again!).
    About Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669406492
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Mc
    • Mt Sinai Mc
    • Columbia Presby MC|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krawitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krawitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krawitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krawitz works at Ophthalmology in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krawitz’s profile.

    Dr. Krawitz has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krawitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Krawitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krawitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krawitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krawitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

