Dr. Paul Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kramer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmont Medical Associates4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3150
-
2
WMA Surgical Oncology at Johnson City378 Marketplace Blvd Ste 10, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 928-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
Dr Kramer is an excellent doctor. I was diagnosed with Stage III Ovarian cancer. This is a scary diagnosis and Dr Kramer listened to my concerns and explained everything in detail. He performed my surgery. His bedside manor is exemplary. I would recommend him!
About Dr. Paul Kramer, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730143801
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Hershey Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.