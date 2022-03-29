Overview

Dr. Paul Kramer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.