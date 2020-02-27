See All Neurologists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD

Neurology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Kowalski works at Banner Hospitalists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
    14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 524-4000
  2. 2
    Center for Neurology and Spine
    14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  3. 3
    Jon A King MD Facs PC
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  4. 4
    Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  5. 5
    Phoenix Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 202, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?

    Feb 27, 2020
    Dr. Kowalski was very caring and thorough. I was sorry that he left the SC office. The treatment I received after he left was less than satisfactory.
    Karen in Surprise — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalski to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952341067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.