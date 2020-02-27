Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Locations
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Center for Neurology and Spine14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 322-5700
Jon A King MD Facs PC9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 322-5700
Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
Phoenix Neurology and Sleep Medicine10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 202, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 535-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowalski was very caring and thorough. I was sorry that he left the SC office. The treatment I received after he left was less than satisfactory.
About Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952341067
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
