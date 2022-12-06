Overview

Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD is a Registered Nurse in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kovatis works at Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.