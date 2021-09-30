Dr. Paul Kostoulakos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostoulakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kostoulakos, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Kostoulakos, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Monmouth Ocean Neurology1944 State Route 33 Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3850
Brick Office190 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 800-8948
Neurology1140 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7547
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Very Caring! Would highly recommend.
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
