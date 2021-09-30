Overview

Dr. Paul Kostoulakos, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kostoulakos works at Monmouth-Ocean Neurology, PC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.