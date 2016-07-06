Overview

Dr. Paul Kosmorsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kosmorsky works at Floral Vale Family Medicine in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.