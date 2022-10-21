Overview

Dr. Paul Konowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Konowitz works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Quincy in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.