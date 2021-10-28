Overview

Dr. Paul Kolkman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kolkman works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.