Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Physicians' Medical Center.

Dr. Klutts works at Kentucky/Indiana Foot & Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dixie Highway
    4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 130, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 805-3338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Elizabethtown
    3045 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 737-3338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bardstown
    900 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 331-6307
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Elizabethtown Office
    1239 Woodland Dr Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 737-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Physicians' Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Dr Klutts is very Professional and Personable!! GREAT Group of people at Ky Foot and Ankle!!!
    Sandra Britton — Sep 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285956706
    Education & Certifications

    • Jewish Hospital & St Marys Healthcare
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Nicholls State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klutts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klutts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klutts has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klutts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klutts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klutts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klutts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

