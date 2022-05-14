See All Neurosurgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Paul Klimo, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Klimo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Klimo works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
    848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 870-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari's Deformity
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari's Deformity
Traumatic Brain Injury

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr. Klimo performed two stealth craniotomy’s on our 4 year old son to remove a large malignant tumor from his pineal region (the middle of the brain). Across the two surgeries Dr. Klimo performed a gross total resection…and it was a very tough case. At one point during the second surgery, we were told he may not be able to remove the remaining tumor and we were devastated. But Dr. Klimo did not give up on our son and the tumor was removed giving our child a greater chance of surviving his cancer. Each surgery took more than 8 hours. Each time our son was delivered back to us functioning. Opening his eyes, sitting up in bed, responsive, talking, etc. It was such a huge blessing on a very hard path. We are forever grateful for the care we received and for Dr. Klimo’s talent, compassion and abilities. He is the best as far as we’re concerned and he earned our trust as a wonderful surgeon.
    Whitney Jones — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Klimo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336127968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Residency
    • University Of Utah Program
    Internship
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • Simon Fraser University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Klimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klimo works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Klimo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

