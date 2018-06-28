Overview

Dr. Paul Kleidermacher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kleidermacher works at UHealth Tower in Miami, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL, Coral Gables, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.