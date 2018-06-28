Dr. Paul Kleidermacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleidermacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kleidermacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kleidermacher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kleidermacher works at
Locations
Kim Patrick Murray, MD1321 NW 14th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-6387
Hallandale2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 405, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 454-0544
Kim Patrick Murray MD747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 305, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-4903
South Florida Ent Associates Inc21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 410, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 325-0090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot write enough great things about Dr. Kleidermacher. In addition to being an incredible diagnostic, he is compassionate and caring. He takes his time during the appointment to listen. He has always identified and treated my illnesses successfully. He is the doctor for several members of my family and we all have only positive things to say about him.
About Dr. Paul Kleidermacher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184624561
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Penn State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleidermacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleidermacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleidermacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleidermacher works at
Dr. Kleidermacher has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleidermacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleidermacher speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleidermacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleidermacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleidermacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleidermacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.