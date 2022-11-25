See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (253)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Kiritsis works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 379-2414
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 253 ratings
    Patient Ratings (253)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 25, 2022
    The first time I met Dr K I needed surgery for a shattered collarbone. He was amazing! This second time I went to him I only needed PT. I truly appreciate his upbeat and thoughtful approach and the time he took to explain everything to me.
    Heidi — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629015094
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Virginia
    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Richmond
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiritsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiritsis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiritsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiritsis works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kiritsis’s profile.

    253 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiritsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiritsis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiritsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiritsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

