Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD
Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
St. Francis, 13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
The first time I met Dr K I needed surgery for a shattered collarbone. He was amazing! This second time I went to him I only needed PT. I truly appreciate his upbeat and thoughtful approach and the time he took to explain everything to me.
Sports Medicine
29 years of experience
Languages: English, Spanish
- Med College of Virginia
- Medical College of Virginia
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- University of Richmond
Board Certified: Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kiritsis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiritsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiritsis speaks Spanish.
