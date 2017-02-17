Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Lincolnway Medical Associates PC250 E Maple St, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 485-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 6 year old daughter needed inserts very badly. Dr. Kirchner was VERY friendly and kind to her. She was anxious, crying and nervous. He put her mind at ease, made her feel comfortable and she was able to calm down under his quiet demeanor. I was impressed by how caring he was.
About Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kirchner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirchner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirchner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirchner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirchner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirchner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirchner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.