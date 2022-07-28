Overview

Dr. Paul King, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Wellstar Neurosurgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.