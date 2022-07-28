Dr. Paul King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul King, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul King, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
1
Paul King MD285 Boulevard NE Ste 415, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr can you get my back surgery in 1991 in Leila Hospital Battle Creek Michigan and done an excellent job
About Dr. Paul King, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902894736
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. King works at
