Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul E Kim MD Inc3549 Camino del Rio S Ste A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 543-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I have been seeing Dr. Kim for 4 years regarding a work comp injury and he has been great helping me with treatments for my back pain. His staff has been wonderful helping out with the appointments and problems dealing with work comp authorizations/denials. my work comp case finally settled and I'm continuing to see Dr. Kim with my private insurance. He and his staff are the best.
About Dr. Paul Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1871517110
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.