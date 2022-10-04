Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Precision Radiation Oncology2895 Edinger Ave Bldg 2895, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 381-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient for prostate treatment and was referred by my surgery doctor. I was extremely impressed with his background, experience and ability to communicate clearly. A an engineer I am very detail oriented and have read up on all the competing approaches. On our first visit he spent 1.75 hours going over all my questions and concerns. He is using all the latest techniques and equipment and he treats several hundred patients per year with radiation therapy which means he is one of the biggest volume doctors in So Cal. His staff was very competent and easy to deal with. He is a long way from where I live but it will be worth the travel time to have him treat me. I had additional questions after my first visit and he spent a lot of additional time on the phone making sure he answered all my questions
About Dr. Paul Kim, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1629205190
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- California Pacific Med Ctr
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Stanford University
- Radiation Oncology
