Dr. Paul Kim, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kim works at Precision Radiation Oncology in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Radiation Oncology
    2895 Edinger Ave Bldg 2895, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 381-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I am a new patient for prostate treatment and was referred by my surgery doctor. I was extremely impressed with his background, experience and ability to communicate clearly. A an engineer I am very detail oriented and have read up on all the competing approaches. On our first visit he spent 1.75 hours going over all my questions and concerns. He is using all the latest techniques and equipment and he treats several hundred patients per year with radiation therapy which means he is one of the biggest volume doctors in So Cal. His staff was very competent and easy to deal with. He is a long way from where I live but it will be worth the travel time to have him treat me. I had additional questions after my first visit and he spent a lot of additional time on the phone making sure he answered all my questions
    Very Thorough and uses most advanced radiation tre — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1629205190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • California Pacific Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Precision Radiation Oncology in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

