Dr. Paul Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Kim works at Texas Health Internal Medicine in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.