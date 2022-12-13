Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UCSD Encinitas477 N El Camino Real Ste D300, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 697-3110
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Kim never rushes me and addresses every issue. He personally follows up to see how I am doing. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend him to someone. His staff is always pleasant and helpful if needed. A+
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Stanford University Hospital and Clinics - Stanford, CA
- Stanford University Hospitals
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Uc Riverside (Biomed Advanced Program)
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
