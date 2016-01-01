Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Perfect Smile Dental Center615 Piikoi St Ste 1806, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 534-7758
-
2
Scott A Wardwell DDS Inc1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 713, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 534-7758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Paul Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1407896640
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.