Dr. Paul Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kim works at Perfect Smile Dental Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Smile Dental Center
    615 Piikoi St Ste 1806, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 534-7758
  2. 2
    Scott A Wardwell DDS Inc
    1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 713, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 534-7758

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Adhesive Capsulitis
Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Adhesive Capsulitis

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Kim, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1407896640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Perfect Smile Dental Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

