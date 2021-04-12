Overview

Dr. Paul Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.