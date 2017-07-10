Dr. Paul Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kerr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Merit Health Natchez and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mississippi Oncology Associates971 Lakeland Dr Ste 750, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Natchez
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerr is an excellent doctor. He also has a great bedside manner. He was very easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Kerr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1518197151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
