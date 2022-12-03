Dr. Paul Kerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kerner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxford, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Kerner works at
Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho107 E McClanahan St, Oxford, NC 27565 Directions (919) 690-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerner?
Dr. Kerner was kind and very thorough. He listened when I spoke and answered all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Kerner.
About Dr. Paul Kerner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639160393
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- MCP Hahnemann University
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerner works at
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.