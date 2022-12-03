Overview

Dr. Paul Kerner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxford, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kerner works at EmergeOrtho in Oxford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.