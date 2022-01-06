Overview

Dr. Paul Kenworthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Herman Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Hermann Hospital



Dr. Kenworthy works at Northwoods Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.