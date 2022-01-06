Dr. Paul Kenworthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenworthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kenworthy, MD
Dr. Paul Kenworthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Herman Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Hermann Hospital
Northwoods Urology Associates135 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3943Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr was very professional and the procedure was explained in detail. The staff was on point also. I would recommend anyone who needs help to contact Dr Kenworthy. Very pleased. Thank you
- St Joseph Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Herman Hospital|University Tx Hsc MD Anderson Cancer Center Meml Hermann Hospital
Dr. Kenworthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenworthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenworthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenworthy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenworthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenworthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenworthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenworthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenworthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.