Dr. Paul Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kent, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kent?
Great, a caring man, and glad to call friend, he helped out with my son, and I will tel' you this the patience is his main concern one of best Doctors ever encountered.
About Dr. Paul Kent, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1396770061
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- U Chicago-Chldns Hosp|University Of Chicago
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.