Dr. Paul Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Keller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Atlantic Orthopaedic Group PA1341 Medical Park Dr Ste 201, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 953-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a spinal fusion for my wife 5 years ago and she walked pain free the next day . Did a spinal fusion for me 8 weeks ago and my pain is gone and I am healing well and able to work again
About Dr. Paul Keller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Keller works at
