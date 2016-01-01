Dr. David Kellam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kellam, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kellam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia Hospitals and Clinics - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Kellam works at
Locations
Dublin Ear, Nose and Throat Associates102 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3568Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kellam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1760554877
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine - Atlanta GA
- Emory University School of Medicine - Atlanta GA
- Medical College of Georgia Hospitals and Clinics - Augusta GA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kellam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellam has seen patients for Dysphagia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellam.
