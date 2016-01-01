Dr. Paul Keiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Keiser, MD
Dr. Paul Keiser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Center6000 Executive Blvd Ste 615, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 728-2943
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Keiser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Keiser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
