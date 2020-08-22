Overview

Dr. Paul Keinarth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Keinarth works at Margolin & Keinarth, M.D., P.A. in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.