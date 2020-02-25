Dr. Paul Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Keenan, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Keenan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Office216 Mill St, Bristol, PA 19007 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Keenan for a consult. He took as much time as I needed and thoughtfully and respectfully and professionally answered my questions. I would recommend him if you are needing to make decisions about your eye care.
About Dr. Paul Keenan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University Ophthalmic Consultants of Washington
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Wilmington Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keenan has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keenan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keenan speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.
