Dr. Paul Keenan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Keenan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Keenan works at Century Eye Care in Bristol, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bristol Office
    216 Mill St, Bristol, PA 19007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Ratings & Reviews
Feb 25, 2020
Saw Dr Keenan for a consult. He took as much time as I needed and thoughtfully and respectfully and professionally answered my questions. I would recommend him if you are needing to make decisions about your eye care.
About Dr. Paul Keenan, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Italian
  • 1588671879
Education & Certifications

  • University Ophthalmic Consultants of Washington
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
  • Wilmington Medical Center
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Keenan has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keenan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

