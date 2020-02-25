Overview

Dr. Paul Keenan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Keenan works at Century Eye Care in Bristol, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

