Overview

Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Thomas Eye Group in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Migraine and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.