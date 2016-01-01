Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Thomas Eye Group5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1507
Woodstock Office149 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 104, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 928-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
