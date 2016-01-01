Overview

Dr. Paul Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Katz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.