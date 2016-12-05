Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Dr. Kartchner works at
Locations
Nextcare Urgent Care5369 S Calle Santa Cruz Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85706 Directions (800) 819-8566
The Family Doctor, PLLC7313 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 777-1973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kartchner was better than I have ever had with any healthcare professional. I had a cold that turned into a very painful sinus infection 3 weeks postpartum. I called Dr. Kartchner on a Sunday morning seeking help. He conveniently came to my home within a few hours. After a skillful physical assessment, he supplied me with medication & education to ensure my recovery. Dr. Kartchner proved to be competent, efficient, & caring. I would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
Dr. Kartchner speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartchner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartchner.
