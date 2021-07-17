Overview

Dr. Paul Kang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Kang works at Eye Doctors Of Washington in Vienna, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.