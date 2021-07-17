Dr. Paul Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Doctors Of Washington8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (301) 281-4085
-
2
Eye Doctors of Washington4600 N PARK AVE, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 855-0720
-
3
Eye Doctors of Washington2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Dr. Kang and his entire staff at EDOW was very professional and I highly recommend them
About Dr. Paul Kang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish
- 1487680070
Education & Certifications
- University Health Care
- Duke University Medical Center
- Ball Meml Hosp Ball Meml University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang speaks Chinese, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.