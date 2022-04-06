Overview

Dr. Paul Kammerlocher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Kammerlocher works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.