Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple Medical School|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Kalin works at
Locations
-
1
Paul J. Kalin, DPM1125 John Sims Pkwy E, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 208-0870MondayClosedTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Paul J Kalin, Dpm1013 Mar Walt Dr Ste A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 208-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalin?
About Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1336177401
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine Hospital|Podiatry - Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic
- Temple Medical School|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalin works at
Dr. Kalin speaks Polish and Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.