Overview

Dr. Paul Kaiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Kaiser works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Monroe Twp, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.