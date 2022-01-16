Overview

Dr. Paul Kahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at UroSurg Associates in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.