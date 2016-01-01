See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Justice Jr works at Concentra Urgent Care in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concentra Urgent Care
    339 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 356-2677
    CareNow - Murfreesboro
    2105 Memorial Blvd Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rapid Flu Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538169867
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Justice Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

