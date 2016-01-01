Overview

Dr. Paul Juan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Juan works at Greenwich Hosp Assn Hme Care P in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.