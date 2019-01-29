Dr. Joos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Joos, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Joos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Joos works at
Locations
-
1
Renton4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 210, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 255-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joos?
I H have been going to Dr. Joos for 25 years and he is fantastic. Great communication, technical and support skills. The support staff is great as well.
About Dr. Paul Joos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700843976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joos works at
Dr. Joos has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Joos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.