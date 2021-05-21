Overview

Dr. Paul Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Jones works at Franciscan Healthcare Munster in Munster, IN with other offices in Chicago, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.