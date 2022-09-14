Overview

Dr. Paul Johnson IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson IV works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

