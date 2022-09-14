Dr. Paul Johnson IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Johnson IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Johnson IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, friendly, caring, knowledgeable. He explained everything to me and made sure I understood the prognosis and plan to remedy it.
About Dr. Paul Johnson IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- USAF School of Aerospace Medicine
- Naval Medical Center
- USAF Scott Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson IV using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson IV works at
Dr. Johnson IV has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.