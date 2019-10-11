Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Medical Group7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 500, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 348-7246
Advanced Pain Medical Group - Beverly Hills50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 945-4087
Antelope Valley Specialty Surgical Center LLC655 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 414-5335
Robert Henry M.d. Inc110 Jensen Ct Ste 1C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 348-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to,Dr Johnson's office for aboutn2 years now for a variety of pain issues. I found Dr Johnson attentive as well as very informed as to what my options were. If one procedure was not having the desired success, we tried another way to,attack the problem. His office staff is courtious and the medical staff are very professional. I have and will recommend him to others. P.S. My other doctors that know Dr Jonson have nothing but high praise for his practice.
About Dr. Paul Johnson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750449229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
