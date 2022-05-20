Overview

Dr. Paul Jo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Fairview Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Jo works at Ocala General Surgery in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.